'Go Richard' - Breakfast viewer takes over weather segment in Matty McLean's absence

In usual Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean's absence, viewer Richard Aslett had a go at presenting the weather segment this morning.

McLean put our the call last week after calling his colleagues "embarrassing" in their attempts to fill his shoes.

McLean is presenting the weather on 1 NEWS at 6pm amid the coronavirus lockdown due to TVNZ staff being divided into two teams.

This morning, the Mangaweka art gallery worker became the first person to step up to the challenge.

His segment ended with applause from the Breakfast team and roars of "go Richard".

Watch how Richard got on in the view above.