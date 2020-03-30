TODAY |

'Go Richard' - Breakfast viewer takes over weather segment in Matty McLean's absence

Source:  1 NEWS

In usual Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean's absence, viewer Richard Aslett had a go at presenting the weather segment this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Richard Aslett was the first viewer to step up and fill in for regular weatherman Matty McLean. Source: Breakfast

McLean put our the call last week after calling his colleagues "embarrassing" in their attempts to fill his shoes.

McLean is presenting the weather on 1 NEWS at 6pm amid the coronavirus lockdown due to TVNZ staff being divided into two teams.

This morning, the Mangaweka art gallery worker became the first person to step up to the challenge.

His segment ended with applause from the Breakfast team and roars of "go Richard".

Watch how Richard got on in the view above.

Anyone wanting to offer their skills to presenting the weather on Breakfast can email the team at breakfast@tvnz.co.nz.

New Zealand
Television
TVNZ
Media
