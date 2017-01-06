 

'Go away earthquakes, Wellington trying to sleep' - 5.3 earthquake gives thousands early morning jolt

There have been more than 6000 'Felt It' reports posted on the GeoNet website following a 5.3 earthquake that rattled Wellington and the top of the South Island early today.


More than 6000 'Felt It' reports were posted on the GeoNet website following a 5.3 earthquake.

Source: GeoNet

GeoNet reported that the 'severe' quake struck at 12.17am, 20km south-west of Seddon, at a depth of 13km. 

It was followed by a 3.6 jolt 25km south of Seddon at 12.51am.

