'Go away earthquakes, Wellington trying to sleep' - 5.3 earthquake gives thousands early morning jolt

Source:
There have been more than 6000 'Felt It' reports posted on the GeoNet website following a 5.3 earthquake that rattled Wellington and the top of the South Island early today.
More than 6000 'Felt It' reports were posted on the GeoNet website following a 5.3 earthquake.
Source: GeoNet
GeoNet reported that the 'severe' quake struck at 12.17am, 20km south-west of Seddon, at a depth of 13km.
It was followed by a 3.6 jolt 25km south of Seddon at 12.51am.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.