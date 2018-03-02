'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

A vehement denial that animals' experience any pain in rodeos has been made by keen advocate for the sport, Michael Laws, as he clashed with TVNZ1 Breakfast host Jack Tame over what the existing science says.

New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association spokesperson Michael Laws insisted all the available science on rodeos has found animals suffer no pain during the events, with at worst mild irritation experienced by the horses and bulls.

"Go and read the science Jack, how many times do I have to tell you this morning, and when you read that you will discover these calves are not under significant or severe distress," Mr Laws said in response to questions over the calf rope and tie discipline.

"In fact they looked at 2300 calves at MPI when they did the report for Parliament and remarked how well these animals were handled and how little and how less the injury rate, much less than normal animal activity on a farm."

"These are contract animals, they are 250kgs , they are of a certain age and they are able to handle that kind of treatment easily and comfortably. Again, don't listen to me Jack, go and read the science."

However, following this interview, the executive director of Save Animals From Exploitation (SAFE), Hans Kriek, said Mr Laws was completely misrepresenting the science he so passionately referenced.

"Well you know, Michale Laws speaks like a hole out of his head really. The fact is that science is actually on our side, and he proudly refers to the National Animal Advisory Committee, whose code I abide by.

"Well, actually, when you look on page 10 of the code, it says calves should not be used in rodeo as best practice. Clearly ignored by Mr Laws and his rodeo companions there.

"Calves are baby animals and as you pointed out they are swung through the air with a rope round their neck, smashed into the ground.."

Mr Kreik referenced a report by the Australian Rodeo Association that found that these calves actually suffer "acute stress".

Associate Minister of Agriculture Meka Whaitiri announced yesterday that officials will be looking at how animal welfare can be improved around the use of calves, electric prodders, flank straps, tail twisting and rope burning.