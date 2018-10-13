 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'Go out and give blood' - Jacinda Ardern urges Kiwis to sign up to bone marrow donor registry after young mum's leukaemia returns

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken to social media to urge New Zealanders to give blood and to be put on the bone marrow registry after a woman discovered her leukaemia had returned after giving birth.

Ms Ardern posted a photo of the woman and her young family on Instagram, captioning it, "This is Jo. You might have read about her in the paper this morning. Jo had a baby around the same time as I did, but after her baby arrived she found out that her leukaemia was back".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is urging Kiwis to give blood and to be added to the bone marrow donor registry. Source: Instagram / Jacinda Ardern

"I know Jo, and I also know that it's going to take finding a donor to help her get well. And this is the bit where we can make a difference to her, but potentially to lots of other people too.

The Prime Minister implored her followers to "go out "go out and give blood, and when you do, ask to be added to the bone marrow donor registry".

"Because of a whole range of complexities, I'm told that if you're a man with ancestry other than European, you're most likely to be added to the list because that's where the greatest need is. So please, spread the word. You could help save a life."

Jo and her young family. Source: Instagram / Jacinda Ardern
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:14
The girl is Hannah Papps, who lives in Melbourne with her New Zealand parents.
Kiwi schoolgirl has left leg amputated after surviving September shark attack in Queensland
2
Singer Michael Buble retiring, says son's cancer diagnosis made him no longer 'have the stomach' for public life
3
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown
4
Part 1 of the extended interview with Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Corin Dann.
Education Minister announces $10.5 million funding as part of plan to address teacher shortage
5
Kirsty Bourke of the Hawera Cinema says restaurants and clubs have had dress codes for years and no one complained.
West Auckland church using movie theatre for services
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Report shows racial bias in resuscitating newborns

Record number of asylum seekers in NZ last year
Police car

Police name man killed in fatal Rotorua motorcycle crash

Johann Hari, who spent several years researching drug use, addiction and treatment for his book, says we’ve misunderstood addiction.

Drug testing legalisation at NZ festivals on the cards

US pastor convicted of terror links flies out of Turkey

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America

An American pastor flew out of Turkey yesterday after a Turkish court convicted him of terror links but freed him from house arrest, removing a major irritant in fraught ties between two NATO allies still strained by disagreements over Syria, Iran and a host of other issues.

The court near the western city of Izmir sentenced North Carolina native Andrew Brunson to just over three years in prison for allegedly helping terror groups, but let him go because the 50-year-old evangelical pastor had already spent nearly two years in detention. An earlier charge of espionage was dropped.

Hours later, Brunson was transported to Izmir's airport and was flown out of Turkey, where he had lived for more than two decades. He was to be flown to the US military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, then on to Washington, where he was to meet with US President Donald Trump today.

"I love Jesus. I love Turkey," an emotional Brunson, who had maintained he was innocent of all charges, told the court during yesterday's hearing. He tearfully hugged his wife Norine Lyn as he awaited the court decision.

"PASTOR BRUNSON JUST RELEASED. WILL BE HOME SOON!" Trump tweeted after the American was driven out of a Turkish prison in a convoy. Later, after Brunson was airborne, Trump told reporters the pastor had "suffered greatly" but was in "very good shape," and that he would meet with him at the Oval Office today.

Trump predicted at a campaign rally in Ohio that Brunson will is "going to be in great shape."

Brunson's release was a diplomatic triumph for Trump, who is counting on the support of evangelical Christians for Republican candidates ahead of congressional elections in November.

It could also benefit Turkey, allowing the government to focus on an escalating diplomatic crisis over Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi contributor to The Washington Post who went missing more than a week ago and is feared dead after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish officials suspect Khashoggi was killed in the consulate; Saudi officials deny it.

Additionally, Turkey could now hope that the US will lift tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports, injecting some confidence into an economy rattled by high inflation and a mountain of foreign currency debt.

Yesterday's ruling followed witness testimony that seemed to partly undermine the prosecutor's allegations and highlighted concerns that Turkey had been using the US citizen as diplomatic leverage.

Turkey bristled at suggestions that its judicial system is a foreign policy instrument, and has accused the US of trying to bend Turkish courts to its will with tariffs in August that helped to send the Turkish currency into freefall.

Brunson's release doesn't resolve disagreements over US support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, as well as a plan by Turkey to buy Russian missiles. Turkey is also frustrated by the refusal of the US to extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Pennsylvania-based Muslim cleric accused by Turkey of engineering a 2016 coup attempt.

The court dropped an espionage charge against Brunson, who had faced up to 35 years in jail if convicted of all the charges against him. He was among tens of thousands of people, mostly Turks, who were caught up in a government crackdown after the failed coup.

He was accused of committing crimes on behalf of Gulen as well as Kurdish militants who have been fighting the Turkish state for decades.

Earlier, the court called two witnesses following tips from witness Levent Kalkan, who at the previous hearing had accused Brunson of aiding terror groups. The new witnesses did not confirm Kalkan's accusations. Another witness for the prosecution said she did not know Brunson.

Brunson again denied accusations that his church aided Kurdish militants, saying he had handed over a list of Syrian refugees whom the congregation had helped and adding that Turkish authorities would have identified any terrorists.

"We helped everyone, Kurds, Arabs, without showing any discrimination," he said.

The pastor, who is originally from Black Mountain, North Carolina, was imprisoned for nearly two years after being detained in October 2016. He was formally arrested in December of that year and placed under house arrest on July 25 for health reasons.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had resisted US demands for Brunson's release, insisting that the courts are independent. But he had previously suggested a possible swap involving Brunson and Gulen, who denied he organised the coup attempt.

Other witnesses had not yet testified in Brunson's case and evidence was still not complete, suggesting a rushed effort to resolve the case.

Brunson led a small congregation in the Izmir Resurrection Church. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, with top representative Tony Perkins monitoring the trial, had listed him as a "prisoner of conscience."

While supporters in the United States celebrated Brunson's release, his case overshadowed the predicament of a Turkish-American scientist from NASA and several Turkish workers for the US diplomatic mission who were arrested in Turkey.

Evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson was able to leave the country after spending nearly two years in detention. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
One person has died in the rural area of Selwyn this afternoon.
Police confirm firearm involved in Christchurch homicide as scene examination gets underway
The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.
Watch: Proud friends, whānau perform passionate haka to honour Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after first win as Kiwis captain
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown

Police seeking witnesses after Lower Hutt pharmacy robbery

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice

Wellington Police are investigating after a pharmacy was robbed in Lower Hutt this morning.

Police were called at around 10.50am following reports a man had entered the store armed with a craft knife.

The man left the scene with a small amount of prescription medication.

Police are examining the area and are following positive lines of inquiry.

Residents may notice an increased police presence in the area for the next few days while inquiries continue.

Police are seeking a man described to be in his 40s, around 178cm tall, and was wearing a grey hoodie, grey tracksuit pants and a grey check scarf around his face at the time of the incident.

He is believed to have left the scene either riding or pushing a bike.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about the man involved has been advised to contact Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Cromwell was known as the fruit bowl of Central Otago, submitter Irene Margaret Wallace pointed out.
Submissions reopen for controversial Central Otago development plan
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after a collision between car and bus near Queenstown
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Māori police officers in Auckland are running cultural competency training sessions.
Cultural competency training hopes to bring down crime rates

Meet the Auckland couple rescuing bees and putting them on rooftops

Natalia Sutherland
1 NEWS NOW Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Animals
Natalia Sutherland
1 News Community
Auckland

Up on a roof top of a two-storey coffee store in the Auckland suburb of Mount Eden, urban beekeeper Jess Baker tends to her beehives.

“My favourite bees are the guard bees,” says Jess, dressed in a beekeeper’s suit and armed with a smoker.

“They stand at the entrance of each hive and they smell every bee coming in and out of the hive and if a wasp tries to get in you see those bees fight the wasp out at the entrance.

“There’s a whole little community going on inside that hive.”

With her fiance Luke Whitfield, Jess carefully and gently inspects the two boxes the pair have handcrafted for the bees, extracting the honey from the hives to give to Kokako coffee roasters below.

This process is a regular task for Jess, who gave up her career as a graphic designer to rescue swarms of bees from exterminators and re-home them.

For five years these urban beekeepers have been extracting bees, but it was a trip to Bolivia that the business idea Bees Up Top was born.

“I just came up with it one night. I couldn’t sleep, and we were thinking about when we get home what we were going to do,” says Luke.

“We both were at that stage pretty passionate about bees and we came up with this idea and ran with it.”

Why put bees up on rooftops?

“Rooftops are such unutilised spaces so they’re perfect for bees,” says Jess.

The hives can’t be stolen, vandalised and damaged on rooftops, a further appeal for the pair.

“It gives us a bit of peace of mind where we know at night time our bees are safe,” says Luke.

On getting a call that there’s a swarm, Luke and Jess will arrive, take the bees and ferry them out to Bethells Beach west of Auckland before they’re rehomed on a rooftop.

There are currently 21 hives on rooftops and backyards across Auckland.

They cost around $1,000 per year to have, but in return the couple inspect the hives once a month and harvest fresh honey for the owners.

They say business is booming and despite their urban location, bees are thriving on Auckland’s green parks and flowering backyards.

Quick bee facts:

Jess and Luke aren’t the only ones passionate about bees with currently 887, 510 registered beehives and 8,000 hobbyist and professional beekeepers in New Zealand.

- New Zealand’s has a healthy bee population, but the risk to their colonies are very real.

- According to the Ministry of Primary Industries, New Zealand’s bee colony losses are lower than many other countries where numbers are declining.

- Bees are a vital part of our economy, bringing $5 billion a year, with a third of our food production in New Zealand relying on bees to pollinate.

Jess and Luke are rescuing bees and rehoming them on people’s roofs. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Animals
Natalia Sutherland
1 News Community
Auckland

Putting an end to the 'fat stigma' - Govt need law banning fat discrimination, expert says

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

The government needs to pass legislation banning the discrimination of overweight people, a health expert says.

The calls come to try and put an end to "fat-stigma".

University of Otago healthcare senior lecturer Lesley Gray said it was illegal to discriminate against people on a range of issues but not their weight.

"We have legislation for many other groups who have been discriminated against and even though we have more people in the world who are overweight, it's one of the few things in the world that has no discrimination legislation."

She said "fat-stigma" was rife.

"In employment, people who are overweight are likely to experience less employment opportunities and school children, who are overweight are more likely to report being bullied."

Ms Gray said discrimination against overweight people was very harmful.

"Examples of that can be significant abuse or verbal taunts. It can even be mini-aggressions like eye-rolling and tutting.

"People can actually be emotionally affected, they can develop anxiety, low self-esteem, depression and experience social rejection or social isolation."

She said social norms had to change.

"For many years we've been telling people being overweight is unhealthy - which for some people that's true.

"One of the biggest misnomers about weight stigma is actually telling someone they're fat - not only does it not change them generally in terms of being less fat - but it can harm them and lead them to developing more fatness because they feel so poor about themselves."

She said this included how overweight people were portrayed in the media.

"The stock footage of 'fatties' usually involves a man with a beer belly wearing a vest with stains on it. So the image we portray is that people who are fat may be slovenly, lazy, non-deserving and not actually real people.

"In New Zealand about 60 per cent of our population's overweight so you all know people who are overweight and is that how you think of your own family? Probably not.

"So for friends and family…we know they're not lazy and don't smell and is actually a person. But when we keep replicating this on headless fatty images on media when we're talking about obesity that's the image we have."

Ms Gray said just because someone looked overweight did not mean they were unhealthy.

rnz.co.nz- Emma Hatton

Overweight child
Overweight child (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Politics