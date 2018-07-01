 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


GM safe, time to reopen debate says PM's outgoing science adviser

share
Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

Q+A Presenter

The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Corin Dann

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:43
2
The $5.5 billion Families Package aimed at low and middle income families comes into effect today.

Government releases eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in


00:35
3
The prime minister discussed the families package, which came into effect today.

'I’m going to sit here with my human hot water bottle' - Jacinda Ardern promotes Families Package while holding baby Neve

00:15
4
Loe posted 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in the 67-57 win.

Watch: Rob Loe catches on fire from three-point line as super sub leads Tall Blacks to World Cup qualifier win over China

00:17
5
The reaction time of the Hurricanes halfback off the lineout was insane.

Watch: Like a thief in the night! TJ Perenara executes swift interception inside Brumbies' in-goal to score stunning try

02:31
Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym speaks to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

02:41
The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says no significant ecological or health concerns in genetic modification

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

02:11
Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:31
Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 