TODAY |

Gloriavale leavers hope new investigation is tipping point for change

Source: 

The manager of a trust that supports leavers from the Gloriavale religious community hopes the latest inquiry could be a tipping point for change.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Authorities are investigating sexual abuse allegations at the controversial sect. Source: 1 NEWS

The community near Greymouth has been the subject of previous investigations by police, Oranga Tamariki and the Charities Commission.

Police confirmed inquiries were ongoing in relation to a report they recently received, and staff from Oranga Tamariki had been on site over recent days.

Liz Gregory of the Gloriavale Leavers Support Trust said they were always hopeful for change.

"Every now and then there's an incident and they think 'this is it, this is gonna be the catalyst', and then it all just goes away.

"So we're looking on with real interest - is this all gonna go away in the next few years? That is a real possibility.

"They have done this for 50 years."

The trust was established last year to help people who decide to leave the religious community.

Some of those who have left have described Gloriavale as controlling, fearful, and oppressive. The majority are not allowed contact with people from outside the community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The agency would not comment further to 1 NEWS on its activities at the remote West Coast sect. Source: 1 NEWS

Neither police nor Oranga Tamariki would confirm the nature of the inquiry.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
West Coast
Religion
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lizzo shares her vegan routine as she adopts new diet during lockdown
2
Migrant family that has lived in NZ since 2009 fights to come home amid border restrictions
3
New study suggests Covid-19 mutation makes it three to nine times more infectious
4
'Right now is not the right time' - PM responds to further calls for NZ's borders to reopen
5
Five-metre-deep 'collapse hole' discovered under surface of Northland's SH10
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police arrest man described as dangerous gang member who escaped from Auckland court
00:16

Police working to find out who made threat against Auckland school
02:26

Migrant family that has lived in NZ since 2009 fights to come home amid border restrictions
00:35

White couple arrested in US after pulling gun on Black woman and her daughters