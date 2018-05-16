Gloriavale: Death of Christian community’s leader will create ‘power vacuum’ with 12 ‘shepherds’ vying to take charge

The secretive Christian community of Gloriavale will be in mourning today after the death of leader Hopeful Christian yesterday from cancer, aged 92.

Christian, who was convicted of indecent assault in 1995, had led the community for decades, and other members of the community will now be thinking about who will step in to his place, Sunday reporter Jehan Casinader told TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning.

"There will be a power vacuum that is created within Gloriavale," Casinader said.

"Hopeful Christian has been the Overseeing Shepherd, as its called, within Gloriavale for a number of years.

"There's a team of what they call twelve servants and shepherds who are responsible for the running of Gloriavale, they will step up into those positions and they'll work out where things go from here.

"So we would expect some change in the way that Gloriavale is run, I don't expect that there will be mass change in people breaking out or leaving."

Amanda Evans, who has produced three TVNZ mini series on Gloriavale, yesterday told Breakfast that life inside Gloriavale is not as dark or unseemly as many may think.

