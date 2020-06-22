Gloomy Wellington saw just six minutes of sunshine last week - MetService

If it seemed damp and gloomy in Wellington last week, that's because it was.

View across Wellington Harbour. Source: istock.com

Cloudy and windy weather meant the capital saw just six minutes of sunshine across the week, according to MetService.

But this week has started out brighter - MetService shared on social media a stunning image of Wellington and its harbour at dawn this morning without a cloud in sight.

Today is forecast to be overcast and cloudy again, but tomorrow is set to be fine with light winds, MetService says.