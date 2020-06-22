Gloomy Wellington saw just six minutes of sunshine last week - MetService

If it seemed damp and gloomy in Wellington last week, that's because it was.
View across Wellington Harbour. Source: istock.com
Cloudy and windy weather meant the capital saw just six minutes of sunshine across the week, according to MetService.
But this week has started out brighter - MetService shared on social media a stunning image of Wellington and its harbour at dawn this morning without a cloud in sight.
Today is forecast to be overcast and cloudy again, but tomorrow is set to be fine with light winds, MetService says.
Other cloudy periods follow through the week, with rain forecast on Sunday.