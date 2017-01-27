Global WannaCry ransomware cyber attack spurs Lyttelton Port to plan 'urgent' outage

Lyttelton Port Co, Christchurch's maritime hub, will suspend operations today to secure its IT system over threats from the global WannaCry ransomware cyber attack.

Lyttelton Port (file picture). Source: istock.com

In a statement on its website, the council-owned port said an IT outage will be in place from 11pm today until 7am on tomorrow to let its IT department install measures "to limit the risk of attack to our IT systems" in response to the ransomware attack.

The outage will give the port's system the required security to respond to the threat.

"Due to this outage, operations will be temporarily suspended during this time. There will be no R&D (receiving and delivering) throughout this period," the port's website said.

"The outage will also affect use of the N4 Export Pre-advise system (which is used to help manage containers). There are no shipping services scheduled to be worked during this period."

The WannaCry ransomware attack hit computer systems around the world in what has been reported as the biggest international ransomware campaign to date.