Global media react to devastating White Island tragedy

From Germany to Australia, CNN to The Guardian, Monday’s devastating eruption has been captured by media worldwide.

Correspondents representing news agencies from around the globe have converged on the small east coast town of Whakatāne this week and around New Zealand to report on the White Island eruption.

Many of the media who have made the journey over are Australian, with a number of those killed or injured from the eruption Australian nationals.

