Global media react to devastating White Island tragedy

Source:  1 NEWS

From Germany to Australia, CNN to The Guardian, Monday’s devastating eruption has been captured by media worldwide.

Reporter Kimberlee Downs looks at how the eruption has been viewed through the lens of the international media. Source: 1 NEWS

Correspondents representing news agencies from around the globe have converged on the small east coast town of Whakatāne this week and around New Zealand to report on the White Island eruption.

Many of the media who have made the journey over are Australian, with a number of those killed or injured from the eruption Australian nationals.

The deaths of visitors to the offshore island has touched the hearts of people on both sides of the Tasman. Source: Seven Sharp

Coverage focus from the media agencies has ranged from recovery operations, to public frustration, to Whakatāne's response as a community.

