 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Global issues high on the agenda as English and Turnbull hold trans-Tasman talks in Queenstown

share

Source:

NZN

Prime Minister Bill English and his Australian counterpart will keep things short but sweet when they meet in Queenstown.

Bill English.

Bill English.

Source: 1 NEWS

Malcolm Turnbull is in the country for just 23 hours today to meet with Mr English for the annual trans-Tasman catch-up.

Mr English is particularly keen to talk about the pathway to citizenship for Kiwis living in Australia, which is due to be implemented on July 1.

It's expected to create a streamlined approach for up to 70,000 people who have lived in and contributed to Australia for more than five years.

Global issues will almost certainly be high on the agenda, including Asia-Pacific trade, the future potential of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the new US administration, including the two leaders' vastly different interactions with US President Donald Trump.

Mr English also intends to again raise New Zealand's offer to take 150 asylum seekers from Australia's offshore detention centres at Nauru and Manus Island, first offered by former prime minister John Key to his then counterpart Julia Gillard in Queenstown four years ago.

Malcolm Turnbull.

Malcolm Turnbull.

Source: 1 NEWS

While the offer has not been taken up yet, Mr English says it remains on the table.

Labour leader Andrew Little has suggested the leaders should also commit to standing together to call out human rights abuses.

"It might require a few internal changes in Australia on some of their (asylum seeker) issues but they are otherwise a decent country and they stand with New Zealand on those things that actually are about good strong communities domestically and internationally and we need more of that," he said.

Invitations to the leaders' meeting this year have also been extended to Finance Minister Steven Joyce and Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges.

Mr Turnbull will be accompanied by Treasurer Scott Morrison and Industries Minister Arthur Sinodinos.

The brief visit won't be all about work.

Mr English and Mr Turnbull lay wreaths at the Arrowtown War Memorial, and will be accompanied by their wives Mary and Lucy on a boat cruise on Lake Wakatipu on their way to a private dinner tonight.

They'll also enjoy a nice walk tomorrow morning before Mr Turnbull returns to Australia.

Related

Politics

Immigration

01:17
Frantic efforts are underway to stop flames reaching houses on Christchurch’s Worsley Spur.

Bill English says how Port Hills fires started 'looks a bit suspicious'

01:01
The Prime Minister updates the media from the city's Central Command Unit on the efforts to tackle the massive fires.

'Christchurch people know how to stick together when things are difficult' - Bill English

00:33
The Prime Minister says he’s ready to listen to what the families of the Pike River mine tragedy have to say.

Bill English tells grieving Pike families the sealing of the mine will stop, for now

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


04:09
2
From the skies, the extent of the damage becomes clear.

LIVE: Welcome dose of rain falling in Christchurch as Port Hills fires continue to be monitored

04:09
3
From the skies, the extent of the damage becomes clear.

LIVE: Police, Defence Force continue to patrol cordon areas this morning


4

Repeat gastro outbreak on cruise ship after striking down nearly 200 people during NZ vist

00:07
5
Footage was recorded of the moment a police officer leapt from his car and tackled a motorcyclist.

Raw: Cop nails burly bikie outside Auckland bar

02:56
Ben Mikha has applied for an internship at the Discovery Channel - and he's got through to the final 25.

Video: Meet the young Kiwi photographer shooting for a job of a lifetime

Ben Mikha has applied for an internship at the Discovery Channel - and he's got through to the final 25.

03:23
Residents of Worsley Spur didn't get a minute of sleep last night as fire threatened their homes.

Evacuated residents knew Port Hills fire had destroyed three homes on their street - but they didn't know which ones

Residents of Worsley Spur didn't get a minute of sleep last night as fire threatened their homes.


00:31
The Claude family of Landsdowne lost everything in an instant on Tuesday.

'Numb and tired' Christchurch man gets new accommodation after double whammy of losing homes in fires, quake

James Frost is not allowed back to see that state of the home he rented with housemates.

01:41
A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

Aerial footage: The full scale of the devastating Port Hills fire seen from above

A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

01:47
Bernie Monk tells MPs that families will fight on, Solid Energy Chair Andy Coup threatens to quit and widow Anna Osbourne says the company is hiding things.

'The insinuation of a cover up is unfounded' - Solid Energy boss tells Pike River families

Pike River families presented a petition to Parliament to retrieve the remains of the dead men.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ