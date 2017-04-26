Global cyber-attack holds thousands to ransom, reports of hacking in New Zealand

A global cyber-attack demanding ransom has infected over 70 countries including reports of hackings here in New Zealand.

File picture Source: istock.com

Thousands of computers around the world have been hacked and are demanding payment of $300 Bitcoin to unlock their files and systems. So far there are atleast four cases reported in New Zealand.

The New Zealand Police are aware of the ransom ware attacks happening overseas including the National Health Service in England.

A police spokesperson said they're not aware of any incidents in New Zealand related to the attacks but have informed Ministry of Health officials as a precaution.

The extortion's believed to be holding hospitals, telecommunication firms and other companies at ransom.

Britain, Spain, Portugal and Russia have been severely affected by the hacking.

The Russian Interior Ministry's confirmed it was hit by the "ransom ware" attack, which encrypts data on infected computers and demands payment, usually via the digital currency bitcoin, to release it.

In Britain, hospitals, wards and emergency rooms had to shut down as all operating and computer systems froze. The hospital was only allowing patients requiring immediate and emergency care to be admitted. Most of the effected hospitals were in England, but several facilities in Scotland also reported being hit.

Bart's Health, which runs several London hospitals, said it had activated its major incident plan, cancelling routine appointments and diverting ambulances.

Doctors' and pharmacies are also having similar issues.

Experts saying online extortion attempts are a growing menace and hospitals using their own IT systems and confidential patient data are at risk of being targeted.

A visiting professor of computing at the University of Surrey said there was evidence the ransom ware was spreading using a Microsoft flaw exposed in a recent leak of information from the U.S intelligence agencies. He said affected computers likely hadn't applied the Microsoft patch or there operating systems were out of date.

The Spanish government said their attacks were carried out with a version of WannaCry ransom ware that encrypted files and prompted demand for money transfers to free up the system.