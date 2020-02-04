A glimpse into what daily life at Auckland centre for coronavirus evacuees will be like

More details have been revealed about the Navy training camp in Whangaparaoa, Auckland where New Zealanders will be quarantined for two weeks after being evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Air New Zealand charter flight is scheduled to touch down in Wuhan tonight. Passengers will have temperature checks to ensure they are fit to fly before leaving Wuhan. The flight is expected to arrive at Auckland Airport tomorrow.

The Whangaparaoa Military Training Facility was chosen as the quarantine site due to its size and location, as well as its access to its own medical facilities, the Ministry of Health told 1 NEWS.



"We will ensure people receive daily medical checks while in isolation. We also want to ensure while people are in isolation, they can continue to maintain as normal a life as possible, despite the circumstances. That might mean people working remotely, meeting education needs for children and providing for leisure activities."

Campervans capable of housing entire families will be used to "provide the required standard of accommodation for those people arriving on the flight from Wuhan while precautionary health measures are taken," the ministry said.

Catering by commercial contractors, outdoor furniture and a play area for children will also be provided while the evacuees are in quarantine. Generators and increased broadband and cellular capability will also be available.

The flight also transport some Australians and people from Pacific island nations to New Zealand.