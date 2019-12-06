TODAY |

Glenorchy tourism operator gets creative with transport as flooding cuts off road access to lodge

Source:  1 NEWS

An Otago tourism operator has had to get creative with guest transport with flooding cutting off road access to his lodge for a week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kinloch Lodge in Glenorchy has had no road access for a week, so John Glover took matters into his own hands. Source: 1 NEWS

John Glover, who runs Kinloch Lodge in Glenorchy, told 1 NEWS the lodge has been bringing everybody and everything in and out by boat.

"The lodge has been isolated for the last week, the road's been closed," Mr Glover said. 

"It's been closed since Monday, we're really hopeful it might open today that's the indication we've had from the contractors so that will make things a little bit easier.

"But the guests have had a great time, in the mean time we've managed to get everyone that wanted to be here into the lodge."

READ MORE
Wanaka braces for potential flooding with heavy rain forecast in Otago, West Coast

One of those guests is Toni King, she works for ASB and is at the lodge for a team building session. 

"We couldn't drive round so that was a bit of a problem," said Ms King. 

"Luckily the guy from Kinloch Lodge was able to come and get us in the boat to take us back and forth a few times 'cause there's a big group." 

The wet weather is taking its toll around the region.

Queenstown-Lakes District Council has put precautionary measures in place in preparation for more expected flooding, including keeping a 30km/h speed limit in Wanaka's CBD. 

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Weather News
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:12
Cheaper fuel could be as early as six months away, MTA says
2
Another baby dies as Samoa measles death toll climbs to 63
3
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
4
England's Jofra Archer hits out at 'faulty' speed guns after series loss to Black Caps
5
Man armed with gun shot dead by police in Kurow
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:06

Kerbside food waste collection scheme brings Auckland 'up to date' with overseas models

One person dead after crash involving truck and motorcycle in Hastings
05:12

Cheaper fuel could be as early as six months away, MTA says
02:25

Man armed with gun shot dead by police in Kurow