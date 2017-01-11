 

Glenorchy power restored, fire crews monitoring flare ups

Fire investigators are at the scene of the controlled fire at Rat Point today, determining what caused the blaze which destroyed 150ha of bush.

The large fire started late on Tuesday night, burning through native scrub and trees on Jessie Peak's steep terrain above Rat Point on the scenic Glenorchy Rd between Glenorchy and Queenstown.

Smoke rises from a fire near Queenstown.

While the blaze has been largely contained, firefighters on the ground and a helicopter will continue to monitor the area today to fully extinguish the fire and ensure hot spots are dampened down to stop flare ups occurring.

Otago Rural Fire Authority Incident Controller Phil Marsh said fire crews will continue working for several days to make sure the area is safe.

A fire broke out last night near Rat Point on the Queenstown to Glenorchy Rd.
"While it may look like the fire is out, our crews still have a lot of work to do to ensure it doesn't flare back up," he said.

"The crews involved yesterday did an outstanding job and it's a credit to their skill and professionalism that we've had over 50 people working alongside eight helicopters in a very demanding environment with no incidents or injuries."

Overnight, 11ml of rainfall helped stop flare ups, the last being at 9pm, and 10 staff members remained at the scene with helicopters on standby.

Delta electricity crews also working overnight restored power to the town of Glenorchy around midnight, which was earlier than expected.

Queenstown Police said the fire is believed to have started on the lake edge at Rat Point, an area accessed by vehicles and boats, as well as being where people camp.

Police are working with the fire service to determine the cause of the fire, and are asking for anyone in the Rat Point area on Tuesday night or who has information to get in touch.

Queenstown Lakes District Council is still asking drivers to take care when driving through the area on Glenorchy Rd as it remains an 'active operational zone,' with fire trucks and crews working alongside.

Fire crews are expected to remain on site at Rat Point for the rest of the week.
The road may close again today, the council said in an update.

Continual winds of 25km/hr and gusts of up to 65km/hr are forecast for today in the area.

Incident Controller Phil Marsh said the fire service, largely staffed by volunteers, has received offers of food and support from businesses which has been greatly received.

"I want to extend a huge thanks to the local community for their support over the course of this operation," he said.

