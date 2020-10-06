TODAY |

'Gizzy Shrek' shorn after five years for charity, breaks record for longest fleece

A Gisborne sheep that evaded capture for five years has finally been shorn, producing a record-breaking fleece.

Gizzy Shrek the sheep. Source: 1 NEWS

Gizzy Shrek was shorn at the Poverty Bay A & P show this morning, producing a 13kg fleece, said its owner Rob Faulkner.

"It's a hell of a lot of wool to carry around."

It broke the record for the world's longest fleece, measuring in at 58 centimetres.

"The previous record was 57," Faulkner said.

Rob had been looking for ‘Gizzy Shrek’ for five years. Source: Seven Sharp

The long-haired monster was found living in a forestry block and was finally caught last month.

Faulkner said his prize-winning Gizzy Shrek will now live out the rest of his days on his farm.

"He's certainly not going to be made into sausages anyway."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Animals
Gisborne
Farming
