From giving customers free food to being punched on the job: Behind the scenes at McDonald's

Hadyn Jones 

1 NEWS Reporter

In the Fair Go confessional this week is a man who's worked for the world's most popular fast food franchise for many years. He's worked in several McDonald's and knows how the operation works. We're going to call him Ronald.

Do restaurant workers really serve up and spit in your food?
Source: Fair Go

Hello? Hi there.

You work at McDonald's? I do.

What's the worst part of the job? Dealing with customers. Definitely. You get the odd customer that's nice about it but otherwise generally a lot of the time customers can be angry and take it out on you.

Is the food any good? It's reasonably good, I generally eat it everyday.

Have you ever seen someone spit in someone's food? No.

Have you ever seen someone pick food off the floor and put it in a meal? No.

Is there's pigs fat in milkshake? No there isn't.

How long would a burger sit under heat lamps before thrown out? Generally about five minutes.

Five minutes? Normally everyone's order is made to order however when you get customers who place an order and then start cancelling items, we'll keep a burger there, for about five minutes.. as long as its of decent quality.

Have you ever give someone free food? If I'm dealing with an order that hasn't been assembled correctly as a sorry gift I'll occasionally will do.

Does everyone get free food if you make a mistake? No.

How do you decide? It's how the customer confronts us about the issue, if you are screaming at us, we won't even bother trying to make you feel any better we'll just give you the food and just get rid of you. If you are nice and calm about everything we are more than happy to chuck in some extra fries.

Have you ever been yelled at work? Many times.

What do they say? I've had people swearing at me, threatening me, a lot of time they are drunk, under influence of something, don't know what they are doing, end up acting in a weird way.

Have you had things thrown at you? Yes, burgers, drinks, fries.

Has it been worse? Yeah, there has been worse, I have been assaulted one time. A customer came in, didn't like how we were meant to do things, they walk around counter and ended up punching me.

Were you OK? I was perfectly fine, slight graze, had worse that's for sure.

Do people go crazy in front of their kids? I've had parents swearing at me, yelling at me, trying to make the biggest scene that they can.

How clean is McDonald's? Depends on which part you are talking about. Our customer areas, generally we keep them as clean as we possibly can. A lot of time we get customers eating and leaving rubbish on tables, bringing other fast food products into our restaurant and leaving that there. The bathrooms can be pretty dodge, I've seen everything from urine, feaces, dirty nappies, syringes on the floor.

Ronald says despite the abuse and dirty customers, he likes working for McDonald's. He says just don't eat the food every day.

