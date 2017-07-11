 

'It gives us hope' - Kiwi doctor makes significant breakthrough in fight against untreatable gonorrhoea

A Kiwi researcher has made a breakthrough in the battle against the widespread sexually-transmitted infection gonorrhoea.

Dr Helen Petousis-Harris' ground breaking research is leading the fight against gonorrhoea.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Helen Petousis-Harris has found that an existing vaccine against meningococcal can also ward off the infection, which is especially significant considering that non-treatable versions of the bug are now being documented.

"So this is the first time a vaccine's shown any effect at all on gonorrhoea ... it's extremely exciting," Dr Petousis-Harris said.

She discovered that a group B vaccine given out to young New Zealanders between 2004 and 2008 had another unexpected side effect - those vaccinated are also 31 per cent less likely to contract gonorrhoea.

"In countries, particularly in Cuba, and also in New Zealand, that used this type of vaccine, when you look at the gonorrhoea, it takes a dive, directly after the vaccine.

"It's certainly, I think, an exciting way forward to prevent, rather than treat."

The World Health Organisation just days ago issued a warning saying that cases of gonorrhoea are increasing and that it is now almost impossible to treat.

Sexual health expert Dr Sue Bagshaw says gonorrhea is a very difficult infection.

"Gonorrhoea is very clever," she says.

"For a long, long time, it was actually sensitive to penicillin ... but then it decided 'no, no, no, this isn't good enough, we've got to survive' ... and so we tried another antibiotic - it got resistant to that one.

"And then we tried a combination, and then it got resistant to those ones and now it's really hard to find a treatment that actually will treat it."

Worldwide, about 78 million people are infected with gonorrhoea each year, and it can affect both men and women.

The infection can cause infertility, ectopic pregnancies and can increase the risk of HIV.

Dr Bagshaw, who has been on the front lines fighting the bug for 30 years, says Dr Petousis-Harris' discovery is exciting.

"I think it's great, I think it gives us hope," Dr Bagshaw said.

"It just goes to show we're cleverer than the bugs after all."

