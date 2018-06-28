Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

A Givealittle page has been set up to help pay for the funeral of eight-year-old Nivek Madams, who died this morning in Waikato Hospital after the tragic crash that also claimed the lives of six other people in Taranaki yesterday.

The funds will pay for all costs associated with Nivek's funeral and headstone.

Nivek was in the backseat of the car that crashed head-on with another in Waverley, also claiming the lives of her five-month-old baby sister and stepfather.

A family member spoke to Stuff and said a phone was put to Nivek's ear in her hospital bed so her father and other relatives could speak to her before she died.

"The hospital set up a speaker phone and the pastor prayed as she passed," they said.

Her father is reportedly serving a prison sentence and spoke words of comfort to her on the phone before life support was turned off.

Nivek's mother remains in intensive care in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital.

The Waverley crash was New Zealand's worst road disaster in 13 years.

Nivek has been surrounded by her family since the crash and was baptised by Pastor Sonny of Waikato Hospital at her father's request, Stuff reported.