Givealittle page launched to help wedding photographer after Canterbury helicopter crash

A Givealittle page has been set up for the wedding photographer who was one of four injured in a helicopter crash in Canterbury yesterday.

Rachel Jordan. Source: Givealittle

Police were called at about 3.05pm to the Terrace Downs High Country Resort in Windwhistle, Selwyn District after reports of the helicopter crash.

The pilot, photographer, and bride and groom were all injured, three seriously - the fourth suffered moderate injuries. All four are in Christchurch Hospital.

Rachel Jordan is the wedding photographer onboard the helicopter when it crashed as it attempted to take off on the resorts golf course.

Her friend, Emma MacDonald created the Givealittle page, saying funds will be spent on household expenses, rehabilitation & medical costs while Jordan recovers.

"Miraculously all on board the helicopter have survived the crash & for that we are all very thankful," MacDonald says on the page.

"Rach is a wonderful wife & mother as well as an incredibly talented photographer. Rach has significant injuries & there is going to be a long recovery period.

"Rachel has spinal fractures and has had surgery. She also has 5 fractured ribs, lung laceration, fractured sternum, fractured arm in a few places, fractured feet.

"Rach has been able to move her legs but is having trouble with her feet and cannot move them but that could change as swelling around her spinal cord goes down. She can however feel people touching her feet which is good," the page reads.

In three hours, almost $5,000 has been raised by 71 donors.

The Civil Aviation Authority says the accident occurred after take-off and resulted in injuries to all four people on board the helicopter.

"Since we were notified of the accident, our Investigation and Response team has been in close contact with police and first responders as they have attended the accident scene," CAA says.

The CAA are leading the investigation into the cause of the crash and a team visited the site today.

Fire and Emergency NZ say four crews were sent to the scene. St John also sent ambulance crews to the incident.