Givealittle page launched to help grieving family after newborn killed in Hamilton dog attack

Source:  1 NEWS

A Givealittle page has been set up to help ease the financial burden on a family whose newborn was tragically killed in a Hamilton dog attack last weekend.

Baby Jaxon. Source: Givealittle

Baby Jaxon was attacked by the dog only one day after being taken home from the hospital on Sunday, October 25.

Jaxon was rushed to hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries and died two days later.

According to the Givealittle page, Jaxon "joined his dad" who died earlier this year.

"Jaxon's mum, her family and friends are obviously struggling to come to terms with this absolute tragedy," the Givealittle page reads.

"We are asking for donations to help with funeral costs to ease the financial burden."

The family has received just over $1000 after being active for three hours.

On Wednesday, Jaxon's mother posted a tribute to him on her Facebook page.

"If only I could go back to this day with (you) still in my tummy, my son," she wrote, sharing a photo of herself relaxing outdoors.

