Givealittle page created for family who lost home in Dunedin fire

A couple who lost their rental home in a fire last night didn’t even have time to put on their shoes when fleeing the burning property.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The house on Beaconsfield Road near the Otago Harbour caught fire around 4.30pm causing neighbouring residents to flee their homes.

The home was destroyed along with the couple's belongings.

A Givealittle page has been created for the family with over $3000 already being donated.

“They lost everything and also as a result the car blew up,” the Givealittle post reads.

“Alice fled the house with the children. She did not even have shoes on. All are safe just devastated and in a state of shock.”

Three fire crews and an investigator are still at the scene dampening down hotspots.