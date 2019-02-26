TODAY |

GiveaLittle drive launched to buy Mr G's million dollar gumboot, in aid of Mike King's mental health charity

A GiveaLittle page has been launched to buy Mr G’s “Million Dollar Gumboot”.

The artwork, carved out of Kauri, was exclusively revealed on Seven Sharp in February.

New Zealand artist Graeme Hoete, better known as Mr G, says he wants to give the New Zealand public a chance to pitch in and buy the gumboot.

The project, in support of Mike King’s Gumboot Friday initiative, was spurred on by Mr G’s own experience.

“I've been there, bro.  I've been at a suicidal point in my own life five years ago," Mr G told Seven Sharp.

"And so this is very real to me. It's about me using my art in a way that will make an impact in terms of bringing hope to people. And if I can do that, I'll die a happy man."

If the GiveaLittle reaches a million dollars, the money will go to Mike King’s I am Hope charity. If it misses the mark, the money will be taken and become the “reserve” price of an auction.


Having suffered with his mental health, Mr G says Gumboot Up is a cause he can really get behind. Source: Seven Sharp
