Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

New Zealanders have started donating to an Auckland truckie after a group of boy racers allegedly assaulted the driver and damaged his truck on Friday night.

The truck company also had to pay several thousands of dollars to repair the damaged vehicle.

A video on social media shows a truck clipping a boy racer's car and a later attack on the truck driver by a mob of youths who gained access to the inside of the truck, repeatedly striking the driver.

Roy van Geffen set up the Givealittle page yesterday, which already has $766 donated.

"Once I heard the story from a fellow truckie my heart sank," Mr van Geffen wrote on the page.

"The funds are not only about the monetary value, but also knowing that the entire trucking community is behind these two fellow truckies."

The truck driver involved in the incident, Jordan Martin, 21, told the NZ Herald he was blocked by the group of racers when leaving his Penrose depot, but saw a gap he thought he could get his 50-tonne truck through.

That was when his truck clipped the front of a Honda, dragging it down the road and starting the incident which led to the alleged assault.

Mr Martin said he was unaware of what happened and continued down the road, before being chased down and blocked off by the group of angry racers on Great South Rd.

"I had to stop and then people just started crowding round the truck and one guy jumped in the passenger side and started beating me over the head with my fridge and there were people on the driver's side who started trying to get into the truck," Mr Martin told the NZ Herald.

He said the attack only subsided when the wife of another truck driver, who saw the incident and stopped, came to his aid by calming the mob down.