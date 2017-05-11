 

'Give them a big hug' - Auckland car crash victim hopes locals can help find two people who saved her life 10 years ago

An Auckland women is appealing to the public to try and find two people who helped save her life nearly 11 years ago when the car she was travelling in with friends crashed into an oncoming car.

Aimee Squire was involved in a car crash in Auckland in 2006 and is appealing to the public to help find two people her helped her that day.

On 16 September 2006, Aimee Squire was involved in a car crash on Titirangi Road, New Lynn, when the driver of the car she was travelling in crashed. 

"I stayed the night at my best friend's house the night before and we were on our way to the movies that morning," Ms Squire told 1 NEWS NOW. 

"The driver was speeding and traffic stopped. He tried to slow down and braked.

"I was in the passenger seat and I just remember staring at a car coming towards me.

Ms Squire is looking for two people who helped her after she was involved in a car crash in Auckland nearly 11 years ago.

"I turned round to my best friend who was in the middle of the back seat, telling her I can't breath. I started blacking out."

"When I woke, there was a Caucasian male through the passenger window, holding my head up and a woman with short hair who hopped into the driver seat to help me too."

Ms Squire is on a mission to find these two people who helped her that day and has taken her search to social media, posting on several Facebook community pages in hopes of being reunited with those who she says helped safe her life. 

Now aged 25 and a mother of a two-year-old, Ms Squire says it "would mean the world to give them a hug and just to say thank you.

"I have been able to tell my story for years and have always mentioned those two people who helped me."

She says she has been overwhelmed by the response her posts have received, with someone from the fire service sending her photos of the crash after seeing one of her posts. 

"It's awesome that everyone has been willing to help me. Some people have even told me about their own car crash stories."

