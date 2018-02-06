 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Give a Little page started to help family search for teenager missing in water at Christchurch beach

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Give a Little page has been set up for the family of the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the water at Christchurch's Sumner Beach.

The 14-year-old went missing off Sumner Beach yesterday about 3.20pm.
Source: 1 NEWS

The page has already received more than $5,000 since the teen was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

The money is being used for the family to assist the search for the boy by light plane and boat.

The family have chosen to stay at Sumner Beach by the Surf Club the past two nights. Last night a campervan was dropped off for them to use.

It's understood the search will resume this morning.

Click the link to visit the Give a Little page.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:06
1
A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowing missing a lucky taxi driver.

Raw: Dashcam captures building collapse during 6.4 earthquake on east coast of Taiwan

00:23
2
The transport agency has released a shortlist of nine routes, affecting 400 homes altogether.

Hundreds of homes in path of new motorway planned for State Highway One north of Wellington

00:35
3
The Prime Minister was grateful for the gift - a wahakura basket which can help reduce the incidence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

'Oh wow!' - Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford given flax wahakura kete for their child

02:13
4
Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.

'We didn't really know what to do' - Kiwi speaks of the moment massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan

00:20
5
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

00:06
A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowing missing a lucky taxi driver.

Raw: Dashcam captures building collapse during 6.4 earthquake on east coast of Taiwan

Footage and images from the scene show several buildings destroyed and people are reportedly trapped.

01:09
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Kingi Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 