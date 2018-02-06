Give a Little page started to help family search for teenager missing in water at Christchurch beach

A Give a Little page has been set up for the family of the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the water at Christchurch's Sumner Beach.

The page has already received more than $5,000 since the teen was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

The money is being used for the family to assist the search for the boy by light plane and boat.

The family have chosen to stay at Sumner Beach by the Surf Club the past two nights. Last night a campervan was dropped off for them to use.