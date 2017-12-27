 

'Give that lady a gold star' - viewer spots potentially deadly blemish on Piers Morgan while watching doco

TV host Piers Morgan is thankful to an eagle-eyed viewer who got in contact after spotting a potentially cancerous blemish on his chest.

A viewer spotted a potentially cancerous blemish on Morgan's skin while she was watching the programme.
The polarising Good Morning Britain host was emailed by Melanoma UK founder, Gillian Nuttall, after she spotted the blemish while watching his new documentary Serial Killer.

"Piers, at the risk of sounding like a lunatic, I'm just watching your programme and there's a blemish on your chest. Have you had it checked?" wrote the expert in an email to Morgan, the Mirror reports.

Following the advice he then reportedly visited a dermatologist who cut out the blemish.

Morgan was told it could have turned cancerous if it was left unattended for much longer.

"Give that lady a gold star!" he said.

"Oh the irony of a serial killer inadvertently helping save my life."

