With Gita expected to hit tomorrow NIWA modelling predicts high waves, strong winds

Latest NIWA computer modelling shows significant wave heights and powerful winds across much of the country as the remnants of Cyclone Gita hit tomorrow.

The storm is due from tomorrow afternoon and overnight, with councils warning people in its path to prepare now.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, NIWA Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino said winds could gust to more than 110km/h in some areas, with waves heights of several metres.

He also predicted that areas from Auckland north are only likely to see a lesser amount of rain, though winds could be high.

"It has weakened, that's for sure - it won't be anything like it was when it hit Tonga, we can promise you that," Mr Brandolino said.

"But there will be still a significant impact, looks like tomorrow into early Wednesday.

"The rush hour in Wellington could be quite hairy because the rain could fall at the wrong time.

"The upper South Island, that's where probably we'll find the co-existence of the wind and the rain - Nelson, Buller, Westport, Blenheim, Motueka - that neck of the woods.