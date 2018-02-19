 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


With Gita expected to hit tomorrow NIWA modelling predicts high waves, strong winds

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Latest NIWA computer modelling shows significant wave heights and powerful winds across much of the country as the remnants of Cyclone Gita hit tomorrow.

Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino talks through the likely impacts as the storm barrels in from the west.
Source: Breakfast

The storm is due from tomorrow afternoon and overnight, with councils warning people in its path to prepare now.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, NIWA Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino said winds could gust to more than 110km/h in some areas, with waves heights of several metres.

Related: A wet one around much of the country today as NZ braces for Gita tomorrow

Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Source: Breakfast

He also predicted that areas from Auckland north are only likely to see a lesser amount of rain, though winds could be high.

"It has weakened, that's for sure - it won't be anything like it was when it hit Tonga, we can promise you that," Mr Brandolino said.

"But there will be still a significant impact, looks like tomorrow into early Wednesday.

Related: Christchurch residents urged to get prepared as Cyclone Gita approaches

"The rush hour in Wellington could be quite hairy because the rain could fall at the wrong time.

"The upper South Island, that's where probably we'll find the co-existence of the wind and the rain - Nelson, Buller, Westport, Blenheim, Motueka - that neck of the woods.

"Follow the advice of emergency management because they're going to steer you in the right direction."

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.
Source: Breakfast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

As NZ braces for Cyclone Gita tomorrow it's going to be a wet one around much of the country today

01:36
2
Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Christchurch residents urged to get prepared as Cyclone Gita approaches

01:36
3
Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

4
Amy Schumer revealed she married in secret on Instagram.

Amy Schumer releases photos of her secret wedding after surprising fans on Instagram with the news

04:55
5

New Zealand cancer survival rates significantly worse than Australia

00:57
Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino talks through the likely impacts as the storm barrels in from the west.

With Gita expected to hit tomorrow NIWA modelling predicts high waves, strong winds

Areas from Auckland north are only likely to see a lesser amount of rain, though winds could be high.

00:11
Police helped move the bird along from the Northern Motorway.

Watch: Rogue swan brings Auckland motorway to rush hour standstill

A police car was able to clear the bird from the southbound lanes on the Northern Motorway eventually.


04:59
A 4000km scooter ride is set to be undertaken by nine mental health experts speaking to teens around the country.

Mike King to spearhead 4000km mental health scooter ride encouraging teens to speak up

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today King said the campaign is motivated by the "crisis focused" nature of the New Zealand mental health system.

04:55

New Zealand cancer survival rates significantly worse than Australia

Over the last five years, 2500 cancer patients in New Zealand wouldn't have died if they had been treated in Australia.

01:30
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

As NZ braces for Cyclone Gita tomorrow it's going to be a wet one around much of the country today

Christchurch City Council has this morning urged people in Canterbury to expect up to 100mm of rain as the storm hits Tuesday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 