Gisborne records its warmest temperature since 1940 and New Zealand's hottest so far this summer

Gisborne has recorded its warmest temperature since 1940, and the hottest of the New Zealand summer so far according to NIWA.

A post to NIWA Weather's Twitter page states that Gisborne's 38.2 degrees is New Zealand's 19th-equal warmest temperature on record.

"Provisionally, Gisborne's 38.2 degrees is New Zealand's 5th warmest January temperature on record," NIWA says.

It comes as the hot weather is set to peak over the weekend, with MetService forecasting temperatures in the mid-thirties for towns on both islands on Sunday and Monday.

Hot weather to peak over weekend with heatwave conditions in some places

MetService told RNZ the hot weather is being driven by a slab of humid air sliding towards New Zealand from the tropics this weekend in a northwesterly windflow.

