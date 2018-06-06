 

Gisborne prepares for another burst of wet weather after flooding

Gisborne is still in clean up mode following last weekend's downpour and is now preparing for another deluge.

Periods of heavy rain between 120 to 200mm have been forecast from Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon, especially in the ranges.

Last week the weather shut down more than 60 bridges, logging debris was strewn over properties and flooding caused people to evacuated from nearby Tolaga Bay.

A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.
Source: 1 NEWS

Civil Defence and Emergency Manager Louise Bennett said the previous bad weather could cause problems.

"We've had wet winters before, but in this case the ground is saturated and there has been quite a bit of damage done," she said.

They are continuing to monitor the situation, she said.

"There will be updates at 10 tonight and 10 in the morning and our team will be monitoring both our river levels and rain gauges," she said.

Ms Bennett has advised residents to check the Civil Defence, Council and NZTA website or Facebook pages for updates. 

