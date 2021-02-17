Gisborne police seek breakthrough in arson case after man threw burning object at house

Police are asking for information about a suspicious house fire in Gisborne last year.

A man was seen on CCTV near the scene of the fire in Gisborne at the time of the incident. Source: NZ Police

At about 11pm on July 14, an unknown person approached a house at Sterling Park in Lytton West, Detective Constable Jordan Hocquard said.

Hocquard said the person threw a burning object at the house and set it alight.

No-one was injured in the fire and the house’s exterior was moderately damaged.

A man was seen on CCTV near the scene at the time of the incident. He was dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, and was wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, Hocquard said.

He has at least two distinctive tattoos, one on his right forearm and another on his left wrist.

Hocquard said the man was seen jogging down Sterling Park away from the house as the fire began.

Police want to speak to the man and want to hear from anyone who might have information about the incident or who the person might be.