 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Gisborne Mayor says slip-hit Waioeka Gorge must be strengthened

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Transport Agency disagrees that it has made no attempt to meet with mayors to discuss the slip-prone Waioeka Gorge.

It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.
Source: Michael Tabudravu

The mayor of Gisborne, along with one of the major trucking operators in and out of the city, and the region, are calling for State Highway 2 through Waioeka Gorge to be made more secure.

Mayor Meng Foon told Checkpoint he and other regional mayors were waiting for solutions from NZTA as they seek to make the main road between Gisborne and the north of the country - including Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga - less vulnerable to slips.

The gorge was closed as a result of a large slip in the weekend. The detour adds two hours to what is usually a three hour journey.

It was previously closed for a month in 2012 and millions of dollars were spent on the clean-up and on slip-proofing to keep it open.

Heavy rainfall, river flooding, steep hillsides, thick bush, and a winding and very narrow road in parts, make the risk of slips a fact of life.

Mr Meng said the road must be protected from them.

He said he and the mayors of Napier, Wairoa and Ōpōtiki had been trying to meet the Transport Agency for years but there hasn't been a single meeting.

The Transport Agency disagreed, however, with regional relationships manager Parekawhia McLean saying they had been working with local government to stabilise the road.

Related

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:27
1
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

00:28
2
The football legend was rushed to hospital after his team's win at the Football World Cup.

Football icon Diego Maradona rushed to hospital after collapsing following dramatic Argentina World Cup win

01:50
3
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

4
modern kitchen and busy chefs kitchen, restraurant, food, chef, chefs

Teenager who stole tip jar offered job by Taranaki restaurant owner

02:02
5
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 