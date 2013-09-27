Gisborne home in state of collapse after fire ripped through house

Source:
A house near Gisborne is in a state of collapse following a fire which has gutted the entire home.
File picture.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Fire Service were called to Rangitukia Road in Tikitiki, north-east of Gisborne around 1:45am.
A fire spokesperson said the home is well involved and beyond saving.
"For the house to be in the state it is, it's been burning for a considerable amount of time," he said.
Fire crews will monitor the fire while is burns as it's unable to be salvaged.
The home is no threat to its surroundings.
It's believed no one was inside or trapped in the blaze.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news