Gisborne home in state of collapse after fire ripped through house

A house near Gisborne is in a state of collapse following a fire which has gutted the entire home.

File picture. Source: 1 NEWS

The Fire Service were called to Rangitukia Road in Tikitiki, north-east of Gisborne around 1:45am.

A fire spokesperson said the home is well involved and beyond saving.

"For the house to be in the state it is, it's been burning for a considerable amount of time," he said.

Fire crews will monitor the fire while is burns as it's unable to be salvaged.

The home is no threat to its surroundings.