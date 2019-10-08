Gisborne council officially revokes move to install replicas of Captain Cook's ship

Gisborne District Council has announced it will officially revoke its decision to install two new replicas of Captain Cook's ship Endeavour without public consultation.

Councillors have come under fire since they voted 11 to three in favour last week of installing the replicas on Gisborne's Gladstone Road without any public input, including from local iwi.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz admitted this week she regretted her decision, saying the council could do better and should seek public feedback.

She said the council will hold an Extraordinary Operations Committee Meeting next Wednesday to officially rescind the decision.

"What is clear is that there were more councillors who had doubts following that meeting," she said.