TODAY |

Gisborne council officially revokes move to install replicas of Captain Cook's ship

Source: 

Gisborne District Council has announced it will officially revoke its decision to install two new replicas of Captain Cook's ship Endeavour without public consultation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ceremony marking first contact between Māori and Cook’s crew has been met with mixed emotions. Source: 1 NEWS

Councillors have come under fire since they voted 11 to three in favour last week of installing the replicas on Gisborne's Gladstone Road without any public input, including from local iwi.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz admitted this week she regretted her decision, saying the council could do better and should seek public feedback.

She said the council will hold an Extraordinary Operations Committee Meeting next Wednesday to officially rescind the decision.

READ MORE
Gisborne locals prepare for controversial arrival of replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour

"What is clear is that there were more councillors who had doubts following that meeting," she said.

"As a council there are processes that need to be followed and we will be going through that with a view to rescinding the decision and consulting on the placement of the replicas."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Gisborne
Māori Issues
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:46
Watch: David Seymour kicked out of Parliament after calling Winston Peters 'grandpa'
2
Breakfast dissolves into chaos as weather presenter Matty McLean disappears mid-show
3
Police officer in George Floyd death received medals for valour, drew complaints
4
'He's not getting rich' – Dan Carter with Blues to give back, says coach Leon MacDonald
5
Dan Carter's 'Super Nana' weighs in on grandson's shock return - 'I never wanted him to play for the Blues'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police officer in George Floyd death received medals for valour, drew complaints

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media during Porirua visit

Police seek witnesses to Wellington assault which left two injured

00:36

Dr Bloomfield tells businesses to 'get with the programme' and adopt official Covid-19 tracing app