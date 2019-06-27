TODAY |

Gisborne contractors using 'brute force' to shift 500kg fatberg from sewer network

Source: 

Contractors in Gisborne are trying to shift a half-tonne "fatberg" from the sewer network.

File image: Drain being cleared by worker. Source: istock.com

The district council's wastewater operations engineer Phillip Dodds said the Kaiti sewer network overloaded after rain on Tuesday, causing an unexpected overflow.

A camera was put down the pipes and found a 15 metre long, 500kg lump of fat, rags, wet wipes and condoms.

Contractors are trying to cut it out using a mixture of brute force and high pressure water jetting.

Dodds said the rags and wipes should have gone into the rubbish bin, not the toilet.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp’s Julian Lee went underground in the capital. Source: Seven Sharp

He urged people to only flush the three Ps - pee, poo and toilet paper.

High evening sewer flows around 4pm put an end to the work for the day.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lizzo shares her vegan routine as she adopts new diet during lockdown
2
Migrant family that has lived in NZ since 2009 fights to come home amid border restrictions
3
New study suggests Covid-19 mutation makes it three to nine times more infectious
4
'Right now is not the right time' - PM responds to further calls for NZ's borders to reopen
5
Five-metre-deep 'collapse hole' discovered under surface of Northland's SH10
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:27

Waikato Tainui meet with Winston Peters hoping to get Ihumātao resolved before election

Police arrest man described as dangerous gang member who escaped from Auckland court
00:16

Police working to find out who made threat against Auckland school
02:26

Migrant family that has lived in NZ since 2009 fights to come home amid border restrictions