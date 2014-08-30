Gisborne and Bay of Plenty in for heavy rain today

The Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne areas will receive some heavy rain today and throughout the weekend, with MetService issuing a Severe Weather Warning this morning.

The rain is expected to fall over an extended period - between 3am Saturday and 11pm Sunday.

MetService says the rain is due to a slow-moving low pressure system over the area.

Residents are advised to keep up to date with conditions and watch for fast-rising rivers and waterways.