 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Gisborne and Bay of Plenty in for heavy rain today

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Weather News
Hawke's Bay

The Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne areas will receive some heavy rain today and throughout the weekend, with MetService issuing a Severe Weather Warning this morning.

The rain is expected to fall over an extended period - between 3am Saturday and 11pm Sunday.

MetService says the rain is due to a slow-moving low pressure system over the area.

Residents are advised to keep up to date with conditions and watch for fast-rising rivers and waterways.

For a full forecast for your area, see our weather page here.

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Weather News
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Henry Anchondo in Auckland High Court

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

2

Aussie tradie's touching gesture for widowed pensioner at McDonald's goes viral

3

'It was a big decision for me and my family' - Augustine Pulu leaving Blues, NZ Rugby for Japanese club
4

'We've reached a crisis point' – teachers ready to 'stand up and be heard' as strike nears
5

Heavy fog at Auckland Airport causing domestic flight cancellations and delays
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:16
The creators of PUBG took notice and invited them.

Kiwi YouTubers find themselves in one of the world's biggest online gaming competitions
Waikato River flows under Victoria Bridge near the rowing club in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Hamilton becomes the country's first 'age-friendly city'
Police car

Cyclist dead after crash with car on SH2 in Waikato
02:03
Multiple people were injured in a crash near Palmerston North and a girl died in a crash at Mt Ruapehu.

Safety concerns raised about Mitsubishi Fuso buses after two crashes, one fatal

Heavy fog at Auckland Airport causing domestic flight cancellations and delays

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News

Heavy fog has affected 28 domestic flights at Auckland Airport so far this morning.

A total of 22 domestic flights have been cancelled and six have now been delayed.

Fog restrictions were put in place at Auckland Airport as of 4:55am.

Passengers are urged to check the status of their flight on the airport's website.

Visibility in the city was low as of 6am, down to about 100m.

Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.
Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Henry Anchondo in Auckland High Court

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

'We've reached a crisis point' – teachers ready to 'stand up and be heard' as strike nears

Controversial far-right Canadian pair hit back after Auckland event cancelled at last minute

Watch the tale of the Whangarei couple in their seventies whose whirlwind romance was more like young love

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland

A couple who met in a Whangarei retirement village have told of their whirlwind romance that moves at the pace of young love.

Doug and Suzie met at Radius Rimu Park one month ago and have since become engaged.

The loved up 70 somethings are planning on tying the knot on September 1.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp has all the details of how they came to be soulmates in the video above.

Doug and Suzie met at Radius Rimu Park and have since become engaged. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Northland