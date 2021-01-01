TODAY |

Gisborne Airport reopens after bomb threat forces evacuation, significant flight delays

Source:  1 NEWS

A jam-packed Gisborne Airport was evacuated this afternoon after it received a bomb threat, with a sniffer dog brought in to investigate. 

All flights in and out of the airport were grounded. Source: 1 NEWS

The airport has since been given the all-clear to resume airport operations, but there are still delays for travellers.

Police earlier said they were responding to the threat and as a "precaution" evacuated the airport.

Gisborne Airport confirmed to 1 NEWS it had received a "bomb threat" and delays lasted several hours.

A sniffer dog was being brought in to investigate and "stringent security protocols and checks are being followed", the airport said.

Air New Zealand said it was holding all flights into and out of Gisborne.

Flight NZ8488 to Gisborne was turned around back to Wellington and another flight NZ8493 to Gisborne has also been cancelled. 

Gisborne Airport estimated both inbound and outbound flights could be affected "for several hours", however it has since been able to reopen. 

The news comes as hundreds of festivalgoers make their way home after the Rhythm and Vines festival ended last night, just outside of Gisborne. 

