Girls Rock camp aims to support more females into NZ music industry

Cushla Norman
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Cushla Norman

Women are still largely under-represented in New Zealand’s music industry, but a week-long camp in Wellington aims to change that.

Girls Rock is all about empowering young women, transgender and gender-non binary youth.

For the past week, about 40 young people aged between 11 and 17 have been rocking out at Massey University’s School of Music.

It’s the first time Girls Rock has been held in Wellington, and the second time it’s been in New Zealand.

The concept started in Portland in 2001 and has since spread all over the world.

But it’s more than a music camp, with workshops focused on building confidence.

Organiser Ali Burns said she sees young people come out of their shell.

"They come in quite shy, they might sit by themselves. And by the end of the week they've got a bunch of friends, and they're sharing songs, and they are sharing their lyrics, and supporting each other," said Ms Burns.

Some of the campers have never picked up an instrument before and by the end of the week they’ve crafted an original song, which they played in front of family and friends.

"You know that song is ours now and I can say 'look I wrote that song' or 'I helped write that song.' And that's pretty cool," said camper Rata Petherick.

A recent NZ On Air report showed women make up just more than a quarter of funding applicants.

APRA, which represents songwriters in Australasia, says only 22 per cent of its members identify as female.
 

The week-long Girls Rock camp is as much about the tunes as it is about confidence. Source: 1 NEWS
