'Girls really need to be aware' - Hamilton teen warns others after suffering toxic shock syndrome linked to tampons

The Hamilton teenager who suffered from toxic shock syndrome, linked to her use of tampons, is warning other women to be aware of the products they're using.

Chloe Jordan, 17, is back home from hospital after the illness linked to tampons left her with acute kidney failure.

Ms Jordan told 1 NEWS she hopes her story will be used as a warning to other women using tampons.

"I think girls really need to be aware of it as well, because I think it's something that's more common than what we think," Chloe warned.

The teenager is relieved to be home after suffering through the most frightening week of her life.

"I was really shaking, it was intense I had all these people around me," she said.

After being rushed to the hospital, doctors weren't sure what was wrong with her.

"First they thought it was strep throat or some kind of infection and it wasn't until another doctor came along and asked if I had just been on my period, then suggested it could be from my tampons."

Chloe had been using tampons from the brand Kotex, the same as that of another teen who's in hospital in the South Island with the same condition.

There is no conclusive evidence this product is at fault, but the Jordan family says Kotex has apologised.