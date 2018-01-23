 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Girls really need to be aware' - Hamilton teen warns others after suffering toxic shock syndrome linked to tampons

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Hamilton teenager who suffered from toxic shock syndrome, linked to her use of tampons, is warning other women to be aware of the products they're using.

Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure which has been linked to tampons.
Source: 1 NEWS

Chloe Jordan, 17, is back home from hospital after the illness linked to tampons left her with acute kidney failure.

Ms Jordan told 1 NEWS she hopes her story will be used as a warning to other women using tampons.

"I think girls really need to be aware of it as well, because I think it's something that's more common than what we think," Chloe warned.

The teenager is relieved to be home after suffering through the most frightening week of her life.

"I was really shaking, it was intense I had all these people around me," she said.

After being rushed to the hospital, doctors weren't sure what was wrong with her.

"First they thought it was strep throat or some kind of infection and it wasn't until another doctor came along and asked if I had just been on my period, then suggested it could be from my tampons."

Chloe had been using tampons from the brand Kotex, the same as that of another teen who's in hospital in the South Island with the same condition.

There is no conclusive evidence this product is at fault, but the Jordan family says Kotex has apologised.

The company has also collected most of the remaining tampons bought by Chloe in order to carry out testing and has committed to reviewing the matter.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

00:43
2
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

3
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

4

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

00:16
5
The Victorian woman was over the alcohol limit and branded her phone with a Mazda logo during the impact.

Watch: Drunk Aussie driver films herself speeding, crashing on Snapchat

02:04
Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure which has been linked to tampons.

'Really shaking' - Hamilton teen tells of terrifying toxic shock syndrome scare linked to tampons

Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure.

01:44
Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses as they discover hundreds of dead hives in the area.

'I just about burst into tears' - devastation after poisoning kills thousands of bees near Nelson

Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses.

00:14
A ferocious thunder and lightning storm passed over Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Watch the amazing moment lightning bolt hits breakwater at Napier Port

A ferocious thunder and lightning storm passed over Hawke's Bay this afternoon.


01:17
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

The PM admitted that services are currently stretched to the limit.

03:12
Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

Latest on Princess Eugenie’s royal engagement from 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 