'Girlfriend, you are so on' - presidential hopeful plans to tell Jacinda Ardern US will be best country to raise children

An American contender for the Democratic presidential nomination says her first priority in the Oval Office would be to call Jacinda Ardern and say "girlfriend, you are so on" when it comes to which country will be the best in the world for a child to grow up in.

Author Marianne Williamson was asked during the NBC News Democratic Debate with other candidates what her first priority in the Oval Office would be.

"My first call is to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it's the best place in the world for a child to grow up," Ms Williamson said.

"And I'm going to tell her, 'girlfriend, you are so on', because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up."

Ms Williamson later tweeted a video in which she pressed on with her planned challenge.

"I will call Jacinda Ardern, if that's how you pronounce her name, who is the Prime Minister of New Zealand, because she has said that she wants New Zealand to be the country that is the best in the world for a child to grow up.

"And I want to call her and say 'girlfriend, it is on', because I want the United States to be that too."

She later appeared to leave the door open for Ms Ardern to work on making New Zealand the world's top place to raise a child.

Questioned by reporters, Ms Williamson again said she wants the US to be the best place in the world to raise a child, but this time she added it's "fine for New Zealand to be as good".

Marianne Williamson has picked up on the PM's goal to make NZ the best place in the world for a child to grow up. Source: NBC
