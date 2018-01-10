Girl impales leg on branch after tripping on Hauraki Gulf island

A girl impaled her leg on a protruding branch when she tripped and fell on Rakino Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf this afternoon.

Girl being rescued after a falling out of tree on Auckland's Rakino Island. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the island at 2.20pm.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust says the attending intensive care paramedic and doctor cut the piece of branch to be transferred along with the bandaged leg.