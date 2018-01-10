Girl impaled by branch on Hauraki Gulf island in stable condition

Source:NZN
A young girl impaled by a branch on Rakino Island is now in a stable condition.
Girl being rescued after a falling out of tree on Auckland's Rakino Island.
Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
The girl was taken to hospital yesterday after she tripped and fell on a freshly cut branch protruding from a tree stump, impaling her leg, the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust says.
She was flown from the Hauraki Gulf island to Starship Hospital in a moderate condition and a spokeswoman today confirmed the girl's condition was stable.
