 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Girl impaled by branch on Hauraki Gulf island in stable condition

share

Source:

NZN

A young girl impaled by a branch on Rakino Island is now in a stable condition.

Girl being rescued after a falling out of tree on Auckland's Rakino Island.

Girl being rescued after a falling out of tree on Auckland's Rakino Island.

Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The girl was taken to hospital yesterday after she tripped and fell on a freshly cut branch protruding from a tree stump, impaling her leg, the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust says.

She was flown from the Hauraki Gulf island to Starship Hospital in a moderate condition and a spokeswoman today confirmed the girl's condition was stable.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
"Dolly" Amy Jayne Everett

Father of teen who died suddenly challenges bullies to attend her funeral

00:36
2
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

01:21
3
The funeral of Anderton, a towering figure in New Zealand's political landscape, was held in Christchurch.

Watch: Jim Anderton's son sings Tom Petty's 'I won't back down' before farewelling father in Te Reo Maori


00:19
4
Sam McIntosh handed the wallet to police, and the Australian tourist who owned it gave him a rewards.

'I knew I had to hand it in to police' - Honest Taranaki boy returns wallet with more than $1000 in it to Aussie tourist

01:52
5
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

'In a bit of shock' - Mystery $6.5 million Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize

01:21
The funeral of Anderton, a towering figure in New Zealand's political landscape, was held in Christchurch.

Jim Anderton's son sings Tom Petty's 'I won't back down' before farewelling father in Te Reo Maori

The funeral of Anderton, a towering figure in New Zealand's political landscape, was held in Christchurch.

Mr Anderton died peacefully overnight in Christchurch, aged 79.

Live stream: Watch as former deputy prime minister Jim Anderton is farewelled in Christchurch

Mr Anderton, a pillar of New Zealand politics, died last week aged 79.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.

02:02
Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of sonar devices to recover a skydiver who plunged into Lake Wakatipu at high speed.

Watch: 'We are looking at a recovery' - Otago police say they are looking for a body after Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident

Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of using sonar devices to recover the body.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 