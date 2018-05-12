Girl Guides to stop selling famous biscuits, so how much longer can you get them?

Girl Guides NZ are planning to stop selling their famous biscuits from next year, its national board announced today.

The move comes as the organisation celebrated 60 years of the biscuit fundraising effort.

"Following careful consideration and analysis, the Girl Guiding New Zealand Board has decided to stop fundraising through the sale of Guide biscuits by its membership," Girl Guides said in a statement.

After this year's biscuit sale, the Girl Guides will have a "small biscuit season" next year.

The decision to end Girl Guide biscuit sales was announced at Girl Guiding New Zealand's annual general meeting today.