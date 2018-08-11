Girl exposed to P in the womb vows not to be like her parents

Two people are in a serious condition and a road has been closed after a car hit a power pole north of Timaru.

Police were called to the crash at around 7am at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Oxford Crossing Road.

The occupants are in a serious condition and have been taken to hospital.

The road where the crash happened has been closed and a detour is in place.

Meanwhile in Christchurch, a man is in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital after a crash near Waipara.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 7 at Weka Pass Road at 11.30pm.