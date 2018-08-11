Girl exposed to P in the womb vows not to be like her parents

Eleven people are being transported to Christchurch Hospital for treatment after a chemical spill this morning.
A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Brent Dunn said an organic peroxide was spilled at Argus Heating on Maces Road in Bromley.
One person is being treated for moderate injuries, while the other ten have minor injuries.
Two people are in a serious condition and a road has been closed after a car hit a power pole north of Timaru.
Police were called to the crash at around 7am at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Oxford Crossing Road.
The occupants are in a serious condition and have been taken to hospital.
The road where the crash happened has been closed and a detour is in place.
Meanwhile in Christchurch, a man is in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital after a crash near Waipara.
Police were called to the crash on State Highway 7 at Weka Pass Road at 11.30pm.
The crash involved one vehicle and the occupant suffered serious injuries.