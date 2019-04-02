TODAY |

Girl critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A child has been critically injured after what police describe as "a collision between a car and a pedestrian" in Henderson, Auckland today.

The accident happened at around 3.15pm on Hindmarsh Street, near the intersection with Bruce McLaren Road.

An Auckland DHB spokesperson says the pedestrian, a girl, was transported to Starship Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Part of Hindmarsh Street is currently closed while inquiries continue at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit are examining the scene.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
'Not good enough' - Netball Australia's Maria Folau response slammed by legend
2
Police cordon at Neal Crescent, Napier.
Police negotiating with person after incident that sent Napier schools into lockdown
3
The sign was meant to read “baggage claim”.
'Balls up' of Te Reo Māori translation leads to sniggering at Bay of Islands’ new airport
4
Israel Folau's crowdfunding campaign to help finance his legal battle has been removed from the GoFundMe platform.
GoFundMe pulls Israel Folau's controversial fundraiser as he fights sacking from Rugby Australia
5
'I was $10.2 million richer' - Hamilton Powerball winner talks about the moment he knew he'd hit the jackpot
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'I was $10.2 million richer' - Hamilton Powerball winner talks about the moment he knew he'd hit the jackpot

Climate change provides 'enormous potential' for growing crops in New Zealand
00:32
It will be fourteen years next month since Katrina was found dead in an Auckland park.

Police receive huge response after Katrina Jeffries cold case reward upped to $100k

DOC seeks help from boaties after sighting of humpback whale entangled in craypot line