Girl critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland

A child has been critically injured after what police describe as "a collision between a car and a pedestrian" in Henderson, Auckland today.

The accident happened at around 3.15pm on Hindmarsh Street, near the intersection with Bruce McLaren Road.

An Auckland DHB spokesperson says the pedestrian, a girl, was transported to Starship Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Part of Hindmarsh Street is currently closed while inquiries continue at the scene.