Girl, 17, killed as car plunges down bank in Gisborne district

A 17-year-old girl died after a car with five occupants crashed down a bank on State Highway 35 north of Te Araroa in the Gisborne District this afternoon.

Police say a one-year-old was seriously injured and flown by helicopter to hospital.

Three other people are being transported to Whakatane Hospital for treatment.

They are a 14-year-old girl, and a man and woman in the 60 to 70 age range. The adults have moderate injuries, police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.27pm and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Meanwhile, two woman have moderate injuries after a motorcycle crash in south Waikato.

Emergency services were called to a private property where the accident happened near Pukeatua about 11.30am today, a police spokeswoman said.

The women were taken by helicopter to hospital.

And a person was seriously injured when hit by a car in Auckland's Mt Wellington.