Girl, 15, followed by man at Rolleston asks for help from member of public

A 15-year-old girl has reported being followed by a man at Rolleston, south of Christchurch, prompting police to seek witnesses and call for reports of any similar behaviour in the area recently.

Source: 1 NEWS

The girl told police she was followed for about one kilometre from 2.30pm on Monday.

She noticed a man following her at the intersection of Brookside Road and Rolleston Drive, said Sergeant Grant Stewart of Rolleston Police Station.

He continued to follow her when she crossed the road several times up until the intersection of Burnham School Road, Mr Stewart said in a statement tonight.

At this point the girl sought assistance from a member of the public who drove her to her destination.

The man, described as a Caucasian in his forties, fled in the opposite direction when she sought assistance.

Rolleston police are seeking witnesses to the incident or any other reports of similar behaviour in the area recently, Mr Stewart said.

Families are encouraged to talk to their children about any behaviour that makes them feel uncomfortable, he said.

"This girl did the right thing by briskly crossing the road to see if she was being followed, before approaching a member of the public and seeking help."

During a situation such as this, 111 should be called as soon as possible, he said, adding that if it's not an emergency but you still have concerns, talk to an officer at your local police station.

The man was approximately 185 cm (6ft 1 inch) tall and had very short hair or was possibly bald. 

He was wearing camo-coloured trousers, a dark grey-coloured t-shirt and carrying a camo backpack.

Christchurch and Canterbury

