Girl, 14, sexually attacked on West Coast Wilderness Trail, sparking police hunt

A 14-year-old girl has been sexually attacked on the West Coast Wilderness Trail at Greymouth, sparking a police hunt for her assailant.

Police say they received a report today that the girl was attacked at about 5pm on Monday January 16 on the trail which is in the Blaketown area behind the BMX Park and near the Greymouth aerodrome.

She was walking south when she was attacked from behind by an unknown male and sexually violated in an area off the track, said Detective Sergeant Kirsten Norton in a statement tonight.

Greymouth police want to speak with anyone who may be able to help with their enquiries into the incident.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who may have been in this area around that time, particularly anyone who has witnessed a man behaving suspiciously," Ms Norton said.

"We would also like to talk to people who saw a young woman running in the area between the wilderness trail and New World on that evening. She was not wearing running gear and this may have been noticed as odd."

Ms Norton said information, even if you consider it minor, may be vital to the investigation.

Police are working closely with the victim and her family and ensuring they have the support they need.

"We are increasing our patrols in the area as a result of this awful attack but urge people to remain vigilant."