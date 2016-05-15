 

Girl, 13, thrown from 4x4 plummeting 60m down Manawatu bank

A 13-year-old girl has thrown from a 4x4 yesterday in the Manawatu after it left a farm track and plummeted 60 metres down into a stream.

The girl was thrown out into the bush halfway down. 

Tracking a personal locater beacon, a helicopter was used to lower a police rescuer to the teen and winched her out to waiting paramedics.

She was flown to Whanganui Hospital with chest, back and pelvis injuries. 

There was no further information on any other occupants of the vehicle. 

