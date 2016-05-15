Girl, 13, thrown from 4WD plummeting 60m down Manawatu bank

A 13-year-old girl has thrown from a 4WD yesterday in the Manawatu after it left a farm track and plummeted 60 metres down into a stream.

Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter Source: Supplied

The girl was thrown out into the bush halfway down.

Tracking a personal locator beacon, a helicopter was used to lower a police rescuer to the teen and winched her out to waiting paramedics.



She was flown to Whanganui Hospital with chest, back and pelvis injuries.